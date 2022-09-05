Lucknow hotel fire: Several still trapped, deputy CM at spot; probe ordered
Lucknow hotel blaze: The entire area has been cordoned off. Witnesses said several guests tried leaving the hotel by breaking their room windows, while many were seen rushing out to with their bags in hand.
A fire broke out at Levana Suites Hotel in the posh Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in Hazratganj, Lucknow, on Monday, claiming at least two lives. Twenty people have been rescued so far. About five or six people are still reportedly trapped inside the three-storied building. Three fire tenders have been pressed into action.
According to reports, one family is still suspected to be trapped in a hotel room on the second floor. A fire service official said a short circuit on the second floor is the primary reason behind the fire incident.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot, said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the blaze, adding a primary report is likely to be out soon. Pathak met patients rescued from the hotel at the Civil Hospital.
Pathak asked the officials to submit a thorough report on the fire and said the guilty will be held accountable.
Those rescued with severe injuries have been taken to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital. "We are looking after them and more people are expected to come here. We are prepared, said Dr Anand Ojha, director of the hospital.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the injured at the hospital and directed the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured and asked them to reach the spot and expedite the rescue operation.
Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Member of Parliament (MP) from Lucknow said his office is in touch with the local administration over the blaze.
"My office is in touch with local administration. I too have collected details. Relief and rescue efforts are underway. I pray for speedy recovery of injured," he wrote on Twitter.
(With bureau inputs)
-
Haryana orders drone survey in illegal mining hot spots
Gurugram: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure that regular drone and videography surveys are conducted on areas suspected to be hot spots for illegal mining, said officials. Senior police personnel, and officials from the regional transport office, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, mining department, and district forest officer who were present at the meeting shared suggestions on the same as well.
-
Farmers seek permission for mass suicide against forcible acquisition
Around 500 farmers from 25 villages, on Wednesday, held a protest march at mini-secretariat in Manesar against the acquisition of 1,810 acres land in Kasan, Sehrawan and Kukdola by the state government and sought permission for mass suicide if they were not paid compensation at market rate. Satdeo Kaushik, sarpanch, Kasan said that forcible acquisition of land at Rs 91 lakh per acre by the government was akin to killing the farmers and landowners.
-
Structural audit of 17 condominiums to start Monday
The much delayed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city will commence next Monday, the district administration said after a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday evening, adding that the exercise will be carried out in a phased manner and 17 condominiums will be covered in the first phase.
-
Police constable strangles live-in partner in Palwal, held
Gurugram: Faridabad police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old police constable for allegedly murdering hKumar'slive-in partner in Palwal. The police said that after strangling his live-in partner, Sonam who only went by her first name to death on June 27, Kumar packed her body and dumped it in the Agra canal in the Palwal area. During the investigation, the police started suspecting Kumar's role in Sonam's disappearance and questioned him until he confessed, Faridabad police spokesperson, Sube Singh said. Kumar was taken on seven-days police remand.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai says will discuss loss of ₹225 crore to IT cos due to rain
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. Earlier today, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
