Lucknow hotel fire: Several still trapped, deputy CM at spot; probe ordered

A fire broke out at Levana Suites Hotel in the posh Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in Hazratganj, Lucknow, on Monday, claiming at least two lives. Twenty people have been rescued so far. About five or six people are still reportedly trapped inside the three-storied building. Three fire tenders have been pressed into action.

According to reports, one family is still suspected to be trapped in a hotel room on the second floor. A fire service official said a short circuit on the second floor is the primary reason behind the fire incident.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot, said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the blaze, adding a primary report is likely to be out soon. Pathak met patients rescued from the hotel at the Civil Hospital.

#WATCH | Window panes of rooms at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow being broken to facilitate rescue and relief operations.



DG Fire says, "Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills, 2 people have been rescued" pic.twitter.com/6Hh5wdN6A9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Pathak asked the officials to submit a thorough report on the fire and said the guilty will be held accountable.

Those rescued with severe injuries have been taken to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital. "We are looking after them and more people are expected to come here. We are prepared, said Dr Anand Ojha, director of the hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the injured at the hospital and directed the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured and asked them to reach the spot and expedite the rescue operation.

Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Member of Parliament (MP) from Lucknow said his office is in touch with the local administration over the blaze.

"My office is in touch with local administration. I too have collected details. Relief and rescue efforts are underway. I pray for speedy recovery of injured," he wrote on Twitter.

लखनऊ के एक होटल में आग लगने की दुखद घटना की मुझे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई। स्थानीय प्रशासन से मैंने स्थिति की जानकारी ली है।



राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। मेरा कार्यालय लगातार स्थानीय प्रशासन के सम्पर्क में है। मैं घटना में घायल लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2022

The entire area has been cordoned off. Witnesses said several guests tried leaving the hotel by breaking their room windows, while many were seen rushing out to with their bags in hand.

