Fire breaks out at iconic 'Hollong Bungalow' in Bengal, none hurt | Video

A fire broke out at the famed ‘Hollong Bungalow’ in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Tuesday evening, officials said. The blaze erupted around 9 pm at the popular tourist lodge located inside the Jaldapara National Park. (Screengrab/X)

There were no reports of any injury or fatality due to the blaze that erupted around 9 pm at the popular tourist lodge located inside the Jaldapara National Park, they said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI.

The extent of damage to the property was not yet known.

“The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic examination… We have not received any report of injury or death or immediate threat to the wildlife in the surrounding area,” Roy said.