Fire breaks out at rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat, over 40 injured

A major fire broke out at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported citing the police officials. Burnt people being treated at a hospital after a fire broke out in the Kundli Industry area, in Sonipat. (PTI)

According to the police, the incident took place in the district's Rai industrial area in the evening, and around 40-45 people were injured in the tragic incident, among which five sustained serious burn injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

"40-45 people, most of them workers, have suffered injuries. The factory manufactures rubber belts," PTI quoted Rai SHO Umesh Kumar as saying.

However, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is being ascertained whether any boiler might have burst on the premises.

Due to excessive heat and prevailing heatwave conditions, incidents of fire are taking place on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown near Delhi's Mansarovar Park Metro Station in the evening at around 7pm. Further, two commercial buildings caught fire in Srinagar's posh Rajbagh area today. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Srinagar: Fire and Emergency Services personnel try to douse a fire that erupted in a commercial building, at Raj Bagh(PTI)

Additionally, a major fire broke out at an eye hospital in capital's Paschim Vihar earlier today, and six fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital. No one was injured in the incident as people were safely evacuated from the building, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The incidents came days after a massive blaze at a hospital in city's Vivek Vihar killed seven newborns. The Delhi government has directed all state-run and private health facilities to conduct a fire audit.

Meanwhile, the national capital saw blistering heat on Tuesday as parts of Delhi singed, with temperatures soaring close to 50 degrees Celsius, leaving people grasping for respite.

The city's Safdarjung observatory, the official marker, recorded its highest temperature on Tuesday, five notches above the seasonal average, at 45.8 degrees Celsius. However, on the outskirts of the city, in Mungeshpur and Narela, 49.9 degrees Celsius was recorded, nine notches above normal on Tuesday. Najafgarh was recorded at 49.8 degrees Celsius, while Pitampura and Pusa recorded 48.5 degrees.

