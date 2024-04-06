 Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant, 15 workers under medical observation | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant, 15 workers under medical observation

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 01:16 PM IST

A major fire broke out at the Bokaro steel factor of state-owned SAIL on Saturday morning, officials said.

A fire broke out in a steel factory in Bokaro, Jharkhand in state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Saturday. Officials said that 15 workers have been placed under medical observation.

Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant (Representational image)
Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant (Representational image)

The 15 workers inside SAIL's Bokaro Steel Factory have been kept under medical observation as a precautionary measure, and all of them are out of danger, an official told PTI.

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.

The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said. The fire was extinguished and senior workers reached the spot to assess the situation, he said.

“There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control,” the official said, reported PTI.

Saturday, April 06, 2024
