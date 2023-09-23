News / India News / Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express in Gujarat's Valsad, all passengers safe

Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express in Gujarat's Valsad, all passengers safe

PTI |
Sep 23, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Fire breaks out in Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train near Valsad station; all passengers safe.

A fire broke out in the generator coach and an adjoining passenger car of the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train shortly after it left Valsad railway station in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded with no one reported injured, they said.

"A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat," said a railway official(ANI)
"A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat," said a railway official(ANI)

"A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat," said a railway official. The flames erupted in the power coach, likely due to a short circuit, and spread to the adjoining B1 coach, said Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela, adding that the fire was now under control.

But the incident caused panic among the passengers. The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded for safety, officials said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out