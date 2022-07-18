Home / India News / Fire breaks out in office of UP advocate general
india news

Fire breaks out in office of UP advocate general

According to chief fire officer RK Pandey, 18 fire tenders, including those from the army, air force, and nearby power plants, along with fire fighting vehicles from Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts
Fire breaks out in office of UP advocate general
Fire breaks out in office of UP advocate general
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A fire broke out at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General, located at Dr Bheemrao Ambedkar Bhawan in Prayagraj, around 5.30 am on Sunday, officials said, adding that the blaze in the nine storey building was put out after 11 hours.

The building is located opposite to the Allahabad high court.

According to chief fire officer RK Pandey, 18 fire tenders, including those from the army, air force, and nearby power plants, along with fire fighting vehicles from neighbouring Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts, were pressed into service to control the fire.

Pandey said that the fire had engulfed floors 6,7,8 and 9.

Senior police and district administration officials including the zone’s ADG Pem Prakash, IG Rakesh Singh, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, and district magistrate Sanjay Khatri rushed to the spot and supervised the entire operation.

SSP Pandey said that a few firefighters had received minor cuts due to broken glass but there was no loss of life in the incident.

As per reports, commuters spotted smoke billowing out of the building early in the morning and alerted the police. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on getting information about the incident, issued orders to expedite rescue and relief work.

A government spokesperson said a committee has been formed to probe the matter.

This committee, under the guidance of the district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri and SSP Pandey will submit a report on the cause of the fire, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out