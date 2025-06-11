Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Fire breaks out in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, no casualties reported

ANI |
Jun 11, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Fire engines battled the blaze for 3 hours; sarees in the warehouse were destroyed, causing an estimated loss of ₹50 to 60 lakh due to the massive fire.

A fire broke out in a saree shop and warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said they received information about the fire on Cinema Road in the city area at around 2.19 am. Following the alert, three fire tenders were dispatched from the fire station.(ANI)
According to Fire Officer Sushil Kumar, efforts were being made to douse the blaze, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit.

“Around 2:19 AM, we got the information about the fire on Cinema Road in the city area. Three fire tenders left the fire station upon receiving the information. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. No casualties have been reported. The situation is under control,” Kumar told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Hardoi Police informed that the local police station and fire brigade were present on the spot. Necessary action is underway, it said.

The fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the blaze for about three hours. The sarees kept in the warehouse were burnt to ashes. Due to the massive fire, a loss of about 50 to 60 lakh rupees is estimated.

