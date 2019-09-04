Fire breaks out on Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti, rescue ops underway

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 23:12 IST

A fire broke out in the coaches of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express on Wednesday night. Flames could be seen raging in the compartment.

Fire-fighting operations are underway. There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 22:58 IST