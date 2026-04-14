Century-old Kasauli Heritage Market ravaged in fire in Himachal town, landmark ‘bun-sam’ shop gutted too | Visuals

Several LPG cylinders inside the affected shops exploded, making the fire worse. The damaged outlets included eateries, gift shops, and a medical store, as per an HT report . Shop owners have faced heavy losses due to the incident.

A fire swept through Kasauli's century-old Heritage Market in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday, gutting eight shops and causing an estimated loss of ₹3 crore. Although no casualties were reported in the incident, the pre-dawn fire spread across multiple structures, sending thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from far away.

Users shared visuals on social media showing the impact of the fire. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the visuals.

A local resident told HT earlier that loud explosions from LPG cylinders were heard in the early hours, after which the flames quickly spread across the market.

Four fire tenders, two from Parwanoo and one each from Bangli and Solan, were rushed to the spot. It took firefighters nearly five hours to bring the situation under control.

The fire began around 4 am and spread rapidly through the area. Within minutes, several shops were reduced to ashes by the intensity of the flames.

Kasauli sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Mahender Pratap Singh said a short circuit is believed to be the cause. “The fire broke out in an eatery and spread to adjacent shops,” he said, adding: “LPG cylinders also exploded, intensifying the blaze. The fire was brought under control at around 10.30 am.”

Among the damaged properties was one of the oldest and most well-known outlets in the market, the Narinder Bun Samosa Shop, which has been visisted over the decades by top actor like Sanjay Dutt and the late author Khushwant Singh for its simple ‘bun-sam’ delicacy.

Gunbir Singh Sodhi, a resident of the area, said, “We have grown up looking at this market and this is unimaginable. The famous Narinder Bun Samosa shop is more of a landmark in this market. It is part of the history here and has been very famous even among celebrities and noted personalities.”

Solan deputy commissioner (DC) Man Mohan Sharma said each of the eight affected shopkeepers was given immediate relief of ₹25,000 by the administration.

Fire officials told The Tribune that around 10-12 burnt LPG cylinders were found at the site, and many of them were badly damaged or torn apart due to the heat.

Residents expressed anger over what they described as negligence. They said the fire could have been controlled sooner if the repeated cylinder blasts had not disrupted the firefighting work, the report said.

The historical significance of Kasauli's Heritage Market In 1842, the British East India Company established Kasauli as a cantonment town. The Heritage market, a key part of the hill station, is itself more than a century old.

Kasauli still has a “19th-century colonial ambience”, seen in its small shops and stone-paved paths, according to Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

The Heritage Market has for years served as both a centre of local business and a tourist spot. It is known for its eateries, small stores, and well-known outlets.