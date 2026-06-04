3 dead after massive fire at ICU in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; short circuit suspected

At least three patients burned to death on Thursday when a fire broke out at a private hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after an extensive operation. (PTI)

District magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said that 24 patients were admitted to the hospital, and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in-charge was among those who suffered burns. He added that most of the patients were rescued and admitted to nearby hospitals.

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Sen said a short circuit is suspected of causing the fire in the ICU’s oxygen unit and the monitor system of the Prasad Hospital. “An investigation is underway. We will find out the reason for the fire.”

The fire department said the incident was reported at 3:55am. It added that a team rushed to the scene, broke open doors and windows to reach the ICU and other wards, and moved the patients out of the smoke-filled building.

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Sen said a short circuit is suspected of causing the fire in the ICU’s oxygen unit and the monitor system of the Prasad Hospital. “An investigation is underway. We will find out the reason for the fire.”

15-20 patients rescued The fire department said the incident was reported at 3:55am. It added that a team rushed to the scene, broke open doors and windows to reach the ICU and other wards, and moved the patients out of the smoke-filled building.

“We rescued 15-20 patients from the ICU, of which two died on the spot,” said Ram Niwas Pandey, a fire department official.

Officials said the ICU is on the fifth floor and the waiting hall on the fourth floor, making rescue work difficult even as the fire was brought under control after about an hour.

Families of some patients claimed they have been unable to trace their kin. They alleged that doctors and staff of the hospital fled the spot, leaving the patients on their own when the fire broke out.

A second fire department official claimed that most of the hospital staff were not there when their team reached the scene.

Sen promised action over the negligence. “Every aspect is being investigated.”

Radha Devi, who was admitted to the ICU, said suddenly, smoke started rising in the ward. “I immediately removed my oxygen mask and came out of the ward and informed the guard about the fire. Rescue personnel and emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene and began evacuating patients.”