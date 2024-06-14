First dengue-related death reported in K’taka this year

Karnataka has reported its first dengue-related death this year with the death of a 35-year-old health department employee in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Thursday, officials familiar with the matter said. the Shivamogga district administration has issued a high alert, urging residents, especially in rural areas, to take preventive measures against mosquitoes (HT PHOTO)

The mosquito-borne cases have significantly affected Mummigatti village in Dharwad district of north Karnataka. Dharwad has reported 46 cases of dengue since Monday.

Taluka health officer (THO) of Sagar Dr Parappa said that the deceased, Nagaraj was a dialysis laboratory staff member, succumbed to the disease after battling high fever for several days.

He further said that Nagaraj, who was diabetic, was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Shivamogga.

“Nagaraj was suffering from dengue-induced high fever and despite receiving treatment, he passed away due to complications including a drastic reduction in platelets,”he said.

Parappa said that forest-borne epidemics like dengue and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) are common in such regions during summer.

To prevent further outbreaks, the Shivamogga district administration has issued a high alert, urging residents, especially in rural areas, to take preventive measures against mosquitoes.

Residents are advised to keep water storage areas dry to prevent mosquito breeding. The administration has initiated fogging operations in gutters, nalas and various localities to eradicate mosquito breeding.

“Currently, there are no other dengue patients in Shivamogga, and the health department is prepared with necessary medications,” Parappa adedd

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in the number of dengue cases in Mummigatti village in Dharwad taluk, with 46 people experiencing high fever. Four people, including a minor, tested positive for dengue and are receiving treatment in isolation at the government district hospital in Dharwad. Others with milder symptoms are being treated at the taluk primary health centre (PHC).

Dharwad district health officer (DHO) Dr Shashi Patil said that people with confirmed dengue cases, are showing signs of recovery. “We have set up a temporary ‘Dengue Clinic’ in Mummigatti village, equipped with necessary medicines and staffed by a medical team working round-the-clock,” he said.

Dharwad zilla panchayat CEO Swaroopa T said that emergency measures, such as extensive fogging and emptying stored water in gutters, are underway and antibiotics have been distributed to symptomatic individuals. “We have mobilised panchayats to raise awareness through drum-beating campaigns, instructing villagers on preventive measures and providing fogging machines to every village in the district,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu emphasised the provision of necessary medicines to all government hospitals and the distribution of fogging machines to panchayats.

“Residents, particularly in rural areas, are encouraged to wear full-body clothing and stay indoors during the evening to reduce mosquito exposure,” she said.