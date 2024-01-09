First 'golden gate' installed in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. See here

The first swarn dwar (golden gate) has been installed in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. A picture of the same has been released and widely shared on the social media platforms. As many as 13 golden doors, including the large size gate of the sanctum sanctorum, would be installed in the Ram Temple within the next three days.(Pankaj Jaiswal/ Hindustan Times)

In the picture that has surfaced, two elephants in the welcome posture can be seen in the middle panel of the golden door. In the upper part, a palace-like shape can be seen in which two servants are standing with folded hands. Meanwhile, beautiful artworks are inscribed in the four squares at the bottom of the door.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, the panel overseeing the construction of the temple, on Monday shared a few pictures of the construction of the temple adorned in the night light.

The temple trust shared the pictures of the sculpture of Jatayu, a significant character in the Ramayana and glimpses of exquisitely carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorning the pillars and walls of the temple in the nighttime.

The Ram Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, is a three-storied shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.

The preparations are in full swing for the ‘pran-prathistha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22.

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians.