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First look of India's proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad unveiled, Railways shares image

Earlier last year, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the bullet train service would start operations on the Ahmedabad to Vapi section by August 2027.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 06:03 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The first glimpse of India’s proposed bullet train, planned for the Ahmedabad to Mumbai route, has been revealed at the ministry of railways in New Delhi.

A picture of the country's first proposed bullet train has been displayed at the Ministry of Railways.

An image of the high-speed train has been put up at Gate Number 4 of the ministry of railways building. The display gives a look at the train’s streamlined design, which is expected to be used for India’s first bullet train service.

All about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Two TBMs, each weighing over 3,000 tonnes, are currently being assembled for the construction of a 16 kilometre section of the 21 kilometre Mumbai tunnel. According to the release, this section also includes a 7 kilometre undersea tunnel beneath Thane Creek, which will become India’s first undersea rail tunnel.

When will operations begin?

Earlier last year, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the country’s first bullet train service would start operations on the Ahmedabad to Vapi section by August 2027, covering a distance of 100 kilometres.

“(The) bullet train will have its inaugural run from Ahmedabad to Vapi in August 2027. With this, it will cover a distance of 100 kilometres,” Vaishnaw said. “The full length from Ahmedabad to Mumbai will begin from 2029,” he clarified.

He also said the train would complete the 508 kilometre journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in one hour and 58 minutes.

With inputs from agencies

 
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