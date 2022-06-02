Home / India News / First Muslim HC judge from Jammu notified
First Muslim HC judge from Jammu notified

  • The department of justice issued a notification confirming Nargal’s appointment as an additional judge.
Senior advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal, whose name was first cleared by the Jammu &amp; Kashmir high court collegium in August 2017 and who was later recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in April 2018, is finally set to be appointed as a judge.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 06:48 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

The Union government on Wednesday notified the appointment of Wasim Sadiq Nargal as a judge, paving the way for the first Muslim judge from Jammu in the J&K and Ladakh high court, while also clearing the oldest pending recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to the Centre.

The department of justice issued a notification confirming Nargal’s appointment as an additional judge. As reported first by HT on Tuesday, the Union law ministry and the Prime Minister’s Officer (PMO) last week approved the appointment of senior advocate Nargal, whose name was first cleared by the J&K high court collegium in August 2017 and later recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in April 2018.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, the department of justice also notified the transfer of justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav from Madhya Pradesh to the Delhi high court even as some of the Supreme Court judges had registered their objections to the proposed transfer.

 

