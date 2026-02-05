First tranche of agreement ready, joint statement in 4-5 days: Piyush Goyal on India-US trade deal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said discussions between India and the United States are underway on the trade deal. He said that the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement between the two country is almost ready. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, addresses the media on the India-US trade deal, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Video Grab) (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Video Grab)

“Very meaningful discussions are underway between India and the United States of America. Our two leaders have made a decision. The first tranche of our bilateral trade agreement is almost ready. We hope that in the next four to five days we will finalize and sign a joint statement between the United States and India,” Goyal said.

“The formal agreement is also being drafted and could take about a month to a month and a half to finalize. It is expected to be signed by mid-March,” he stated,

He added that the reduction in the 18% tariffs would be implemented after the joint statement is announced by an executive order passed by the United States.

Goyal made the remarks on Thursday at the signing ceremony for the Terms of Reference (ToR) of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

