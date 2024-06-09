First video of NDA leaders' meeting at PM Narendra Modi's residence ahead of oath ceremony | Watch

The first visuals of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders holding a meeting with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi surfaced on Sunday, June 9, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Newly elected MPs who are among those probable to be included in the new Cabinet and council of ministers of Narendra Modi-led government were invited for high tea at the Prime Minister's residence ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

In the video, BJP leaders such as Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal are seen attending the meeting as Narendra Modi addresses the MPs at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of the Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Dharmendra Pradhan were among other BJP leaders leaders who attended the meeting.

RLD chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary are also seen in the video.

Earlier speaking to news agency ANI, Republican Party of India Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said, "The Prime Minister has got a chance for the third time and history is being created under his leadership. I am happy that I am from the independent community and he has given me this responsibility, for which I thank the Prime Minister. Whatever portfolio I get, I will fulfil it with responsibility."

The NDA unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.