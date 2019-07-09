First-year medical student jumps to death in college in Kanpur

A medical student committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of an under construction super-specialty wing of a medical college in Jhansi on Tuesday.

The first-year MBBS student, whose exams were on, was stressed due to studies, said the police after speaking to the family members.

Jhansi SSP OP Singh said the student (19) had a talk with her mother on phone just before taking the suicide and shared with her the problems she was facing in studies.

“Alarmed family members informed the warden of her hostel soon after, but it was too late...,” the police said.

The woman’s father is a professor at a top engineering institute. The woman was last seen heading towards the super-speciality block coming up on the medical college premises. Students who were present close to the block rushed her to the emergency where she was declared dead upon arrival.

“The body will be handed over to the family by late Tuesday evening after autopsy,” said the police.

