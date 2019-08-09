‘Fitting recognition’: PM Modi on Pranab Mukherjee receiving Bharat Ratna

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bharat Ratna conferred on former president Pranab Mukherjee is a fitting recognition for his service to the nation.

Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna, a fitting recognition of everything that you have done for the nation.



Thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed. pic.twitter.com/R6YNVDtjPF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2019

Acclaimed Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh were conferred the award posthumously.

