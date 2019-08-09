e-paper
Friday, Aug 09, 2019

‘Fitting recognition’: PM Modi on Pranab Mukherjee receiving Bharat Ratna

Congratulating and praising former president Pranab Mukherjee for receiving the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday tweeted, “thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed.”

india Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:11 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Former president Pranab Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.(AP Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bharat Ratna conferred on former president Pranab Mukherjee is a fitting recognition for his service to the nation.

Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

 

“Thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed ... It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna, a fitting recognition of everything that you have done for the nation,” Modi tweeted.

Acclaimed Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh were conferred the award posthumously.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 10:11 IST

