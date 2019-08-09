‘Fitting recognition’: PM Modi on Pranab Mukherjee receiving Bharat Ratna
Congratulating and praising former president Pranab Mukherjee for receiving the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday tweeted, “thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed.”india Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bharat Ratna conferred on former president Pranab Mukherjee is a fitting recognition for his service to the nation.
Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.
Dear @CitiznMukherjee,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2019
It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna, a fitting recognition of everything that you have done for the nation.
Thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed. pic.twitter.com/R6YNVDtjPF
Acclaimed Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh were conferred the award posthumously.
First Published: Aug 09, 2019 10:11 IST