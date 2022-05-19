Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Five arrested for terror attack on wine shop in J&K's Baramulla
india news

Five arrested for terror attack on wine shop in J&K's Baramulla

As many as five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives were recovered from those arrested, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
Security personnel cordoned off the area after a grenade attack on a wine shop in Baramulla on Tuesday. A burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly-opened shop, dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion which killed one employee and left three others injured (PTI)
Published on May 19, 2022 10:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Baramulla Police have cracked the case of a recent terror attack in the district, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Thursday, adding that as many as five people were arrested and weapons and explosives recovered from them.

Also Read | One dead in terror attack on wine shop in high-security area of J&K's Baramulla

“Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter, quoting Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

 

RELATED STORIES

On Tuesday, at least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly-opened wine shop in the Dewan Bagh area in this district of the Union territory. The attack was carried out in a high-security zone, which was close to the offices of the DIG and SSP of Baramulla, as well top officers of the army in the region.

Also Read | Baramulla wine shop attack: Protesters block Rajouri-Poonch highway

The attack took place at a time when the Valley was witnessing furious protests by members of the Kashmiri Pandit community against last Thursday's targeted killing by terrorists of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was employed as a government clerk, in Budgam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
baramulla terrorism jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP