Five arrested for terror attack on wine shop in J&K's Baramulla

The Baramulla Police have cracked the case of a recent terror attack in the district, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Thursday, adding that as many as five people were arrested and weapons and explosives recovered from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | One dead in terror attack on wine shop in high-security area of J&K's Baramulla

“Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter, quoting Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, at least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly-opened wine shop in the Dewan Bagh area in this district of the Union territory. The attack was carried out in a high-security zone, which was close to the offices of the DIG and SSP of Baramulla, as well top officers of the army in the region.

Also Read | Baramulla wine shop attack: Protesters block Rajouri-Poonch highway

The attack took place at a time when the Valley was witnessing furious protests by members of the Kashmiri Pandit community against last Thursday's targeted killing by terrorists of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was employed as a government clerk, in Budgam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON