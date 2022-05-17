One dead in terror attack on wine shop in high-security area of J&K's Baramulla

At least one person succumbed to his injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly established wine shop in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Three others also suffered injuries in the attack.

According to available inputs, the incident happened in the Deewan Bagh area of the district. The high-security zone area was cordoned off by police soon after the incident.

Officials said the terrorists lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8.30pm.

The area was close to the office the DIG and SSP of Baramulla and top Army officers.

This is a developing story.

Further details awaited.