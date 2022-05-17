Home / India News / One dead in terror attack on wine shop in high-security area of J&K's Baramulla
One dead in terror attack on wine shop in high-security area of J&K's Baramulla

  • According to available inputs, the incident happened at a newly opened wine shop in the Deewan Bagh area of Baramulla district.
Representational image.(Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Representational image.(Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Updated on May 17, 2022 10:36 PM IST
Reported by Mir Ehsan | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

At least one person succumbed to his injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly established wine shop in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Three others also suffered injuries in the attack.

According to available inputs, the incident happened in the Deewan Bagh area of the district. The high-security zone area was cordoned off by police soon after the incident.

Officials said the terrorists lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8.30pm.

The area was close to the office the DIG and SSP of Baramulla and top Army officers.

This is a developing story.

Further details awaited.

terror attack jammu and kashmir
