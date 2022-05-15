Katra bus fire: Unknown outfit claims responsibility, police say can’t vouch for veracity
A letter purportedly issued by an unknown terror outfit ‘Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters’ on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the Katra bus fire incident, which it said was an ‘IED blast’ triggered by one of its ‘special squads’.
A senior police officer, however, said they were investigating the case and can’t vouch for the veracity of this letter at present. “There is no terror outfit by such a name in J&K, but we are looking into the case from all possible angles,” he added.
Issued by one Nadeem Choudary, who claimed to be the spokesperson of the purported terror outfit, the letter read, “In the guise of religious pilgrimage, this Hindutva regime is trying its best to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. But we will sabotage their filthy propaganda at every level. This attack is linked to a series of bombings carried out by our special squad at Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri areas. We warn the non-locals who are used as cannon fodder by this Hindutva regime not to visit the disputed territory.”
HT also doesn’t vouch for the veracity of this letter.
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier inspected the passenger bus that was gutted near Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of J&K, officials said.
The team comprising explosives expert inspected the site for over an hour and collected samples.
Four persons were killed and 24 others injured when the moving bus, mostly ferrying devotees, caught fire near Nomai, about 3km from Katra, shortly after leaving for Jammu on Friday.
The four deceased have been identified as Laxmi, in her 30s, from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh; Meena Devi, 40, of Pamote village in Katra; Bagheswar Chouhan, 55, of Gazipur in UP and his three-year-old grandson Shivam Chouhan.
No terror connection established yet: Reasi SSP
Reasi SSP Amit Gupta had said, “All the four dead have been identified. While bodies of two of them have been sent to their native places, kin of other two are on their way to Katra to collect their mortal remains.” The police officer said no terror angle has come to the fore so far.
“FSL and IB teams were there, along with the police. We have collected all evidences, but there is no such conclusion (of terror angle) so far. The probe is on,” he added.
Medical superintendent of government medical college and hospital in Jammu, Dr ADS Manhas, said, “The woman with 82% burns is in ICU, while two other patients were operated upon this morning. Two more are lined up for the surgical procedure. Remaining 16 are stable.”
Congress demands in-depth probe
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has sought an in-depth probe into the Katra bus tragedy. Terming the incident shocking and heart-wrenching, its chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said an investigation was previously ordered in the New Year Vaishno Devi stampede as well, but neither its report witnessed light of the day nor any action was shown to have been taken.
Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah have also expressed profound grief over the loss of lives. “It is expected that the departments concerned will depute a team to ascertain the causes behind the tragedy,” the duo said.
The Resistance Front case: NIA raids four places in J&K, arrest 2
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday morning conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in The Resistance Front conspiracy case. The NIA identified the arrested persons as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara. The raids were carried out at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
Kashmir University students protest against sacking of professor
Protests erupted in Kashmir University on Saturday against the sacking of chemistry professor Altaf Hussain Pandit by Jammu and Kashmir government. Eyewitnesses and university officials said scores of students assembled outside the department against the removal of Pandit. Pandit, 53, who was promoted to the professor rank in 2015, was to retire in 2031. When contacted on Pandit's phone number, the caller on the other side said that he was not at home.
Spiti valley’s young eco-warriors wage war on plastic waste
Tenzin Choedon is only 10, but each day the precocious eco-warrior gathers polythene bags, beer bottles, wrappers, cups and straws carelessly strewn along roadsides and forest trails in the picturesque Spiti valley, and stuffs these non-biodegradable pollutants into empty plastic bottles, which are reused as poly bricks. A two-litre poly brick weighs at least 500g. The valley, which receives a heavy tourist influx, generates 40 tonnes of garbage annually.
Himachal: Modi likely to address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday. Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and attended by a large number of people to celebrate Modi's eight years as the country's prime minister.
BJP going full throttle to revitalise its cadres in HP
With elections to Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) top brass have taken charge of gearing up its cadres in the state where the voters change government after every five years. On Saturday, BJP national chief JP Nadda addressed the national executive meet and later held a roadshow in Kullu. Union minister Anurag Thakur, a four-time Lok Sabha member also addressed the participants at the party's youth wing Bharatiya Yuva Morcha's executive meeting in Dharamshala.
