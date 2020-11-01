e-paper
Home / India News / Five children hurt in cracker blast in Muzaffarnagar

Five children hurt in cracker blast in Muzaffarnagar

The injured have been identified as Savan (7), Ummed (8), Rihan (9), Ankit (10) and Amir (10).

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Muzaffarnagar
Circle Officer Virjashanker Tripathi said a bag containing crackers had caught fire, resulting in the incident.
Circle Officer Virjashanker Tripathi said a bag containing crackers had caught fire, resulting in the incident.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO | Representational Image)
         

Five children were injured in a firecracker blast during a wedding procession at a Muzaffarnagar village on Sunday, police said.

The injured have been identified as Savan (7), Ummed (8), Rihan (9), Ankit (10) and Amir (10). According to police, the incident took place during the departure of a “baraat” at Palda village under the Shahpur police station.

Circle Officer Virjashanker Tripathi said a bag containing crackers had caught fire, resulting in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

