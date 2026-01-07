Who are the 5 co-accused of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to be released after SC bail?

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Wednesday issued orders for release of Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan and Gulfisha Fatima in the 2020 Delhi riots case, two days after the Supreme Court granted them bail. The combination of images show Meeran Haider, Gulfishan Fatima and Shifa ur Rehman. (Facebook)

The apex court on Monday granted bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case even as it refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing “higher footing in the hierarchy of participation”.

Here is all you need to know about the five accused who are set to be released:

Gulfisha Fatima: A resident of Delhi, Gulfisha was arrested after an FIR was registered at Jaffrabad police station under offences such as murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and sedition. Gulfisha, an MBA graduate, was among the 18 individuals arrested for allegedly planning the conspiracy that led to the riots in Northeast Delhi. She was part of a group called Pinjra Tod, which was one of the groups behind planning the alleged conspiracy. While granting her bail, the Supreme Court said Fatima appeared to have not exercised independent command, resource control, or strategic oversight over multiple protest sites during the agitation against the Citizenship Act.

Also Read: Day after SC bail, Delhi court orders verification of bail bonds of 4 Delhi riots accused

Meeran Haider: A former Jamia Millia Islamia student and ex-leader of the RJD youth wing, Meeran Haider was also arrested in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Before participating in anti-CAA protests, Haider was active in student politics at the university. He was arrested on April 1, with the police alleging that he was a key part of the the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), which played a significant role in organising protest sites during the Delhi Violence. The police have filed multiple chargesheets in the case, naming Meeran in the fourth supplementary chargesheet, according to The Indian Express. The trial is yet to begin in the case.

Shifa Ur Rehman: The then-president of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI), Shifa ur Rehman was arrested on April 26, 2020, in connection with the riots case. Like Meeran Haider, Rehman was also a former student of the Jamia Millia Islamia, after having finished his studies in 2001. The police have accused Rahman and Haider of receiving funds for what it claims was a “larger conspiracy” behind the riots. Rehman also contested the recently-held Delhi assembly elections from Okhla seat on the AIMIM ticket.

Also Read: ‘Coordinators, not conspirators’: Why SC freed five in Delhi riots case but not Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Mohammad Salim Khan: A resident of East Delhi's Chand Bagh in Mustafad, Khan used to run a garment export business. The police alleged that Khan was one of the main organisers at the Chand Bagh anti-CAA protest site and accused of delivering speeches to “instigate” members of the Muslim community. .

Shadab Ahmad: Another protestor who was part of the anti-CAA protests at Chand Bagh, Shadab Ahmad used to work at a manufacturing company in Delhi's Jagatpuri area, and was living there since 2017. However, Shadab, despite getting bail by the apex court, did not appear before the Karkardooma court to furnish his bail bonds. His release, therefore, may be held up.

The court has imposed 11 conditions in the bail order, which includes bail bonds of ₹2 lakh each along with two local sureties of the like amount. The release order was issued after the Delhi Police submitted the verification reports of all bond sureties and documents filed by the accused in the court.

The court has said if the conditions are violated, the trial court will be at liberty to cancel the bail after hearing the accused.