Five Delhi tourists rescued from swollen river in Goa after vehicle stops midstream

Five tourists from Delhi needed to be rescued from their vehicle after they overestimated the wading capacity of the Mahindra Thar vehicle they were driving and attempted to cross a fast-flowing stream on their way to Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfalls.

The five tourists were rescued by lifeguards posted at the waterfall after being stranded.

“The group of five were travelling to Dudhsagar along the rocky terrain when they decided to drive across a swelling river. On reaching the halfway mark, the vehicle stalled and refused to budge. The swelling waters gushed into the vehicle making it unstable. The men tried to escape but were unable to do so due to the force of the water,” Drishti, the lifeguarding agency, said in a statement.

“The men were secured and brought back to safety. The vehicle was marooned in the river and backup was called to assist with its recovery,” the statement added.

The Dudhsagar waterfalls --- a world-famous attraction lies in the heart of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary in Mollem along Goa’s border with Karnataka. The access to the waterfall is via a mud road that is unusable during the monsoons owing to the fast flowing swollen Dudhsagar River making it dangerous to cross.

A recent move by the Goa government to build an all-weather road leading to the falls was grounded by the Bombay High Court which asked the Goa government to first obtain a clearance from the National Wildlife Board before any work can start.