Bengal: Five die, 13 hurt after truck rams into eatery on NH6 in Kharagpur

Five people died in the Kharagpur area of Bengal’s West Midnapore district on Thursday evening after a truck lost control and rammed into a roadside eatery on NH6.

At least 13 people were injured in the accident. The dead and the injured where all inside the eatery.

“The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle. The truck rammed into a roadside eatery near Gokulpur on NH 6,” said Alok Rajoria, superintendent of police, West Midnapore district.

Three of the deceased were identified as Rafikul Islam, 42, Sujit Ghosh, 30 and Raoshan Singh, 32.

Since there are some factories and small industries in the area, wage labourers and factory workers frequent eatery for tea and snacks, eyewitnesses told the police.

The truck, which was coming from Lodhashuli, suddenly swerved away from the road and hit the eatery.

One of the injured died at Kharagpur hospital and two others died while they were being taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where two others died later. The condition of three persons were stated to be critical.