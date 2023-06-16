Five ‘foreign’ terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday. A search operation in the area is going on, said additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. Search in the area is going on, said the ADGP Kashmir.. (PTI file)

This is the first major attempt of infiltration this year in Kashmir from the Kupwara sector.

"An encounter has started between terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted.

On June 13, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON