Home / India News / Five ‘foreign’ terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Five ‘foreign’ terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 16, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday.

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday. A search operation in the area is going on, said additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Search in the area is going on, said the ADGP Kashmir.. (PTI file)
Search in the area is going on, said the ADGP Kashmir.. (PTI file)

This is the first major attempt of infiltration this year in Kashmir from the Kupwara sector.

"An encounter has started between terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted.

On June 13, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
encounter jammu and kashmir kupwara + 1 more
encounter jammu and kashmir kupwara
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out