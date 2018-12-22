Five killed as bus taking Gujarat students to a picnic falls into gorge

Five students died and at least 32 were injured when a bus they were travelling in for a picnic fell into 300 feet gorge near Gujarat’s Surat city on Saturday evening, ANI reported.

Police said the group of students, all from a private coaching institute in Surat’s Amroli, was on its way to Dang forest for the picnic, when the accident happened on Mahal-Bardipada road.

The injured have been admitted to Surat Civil Hospital, a police spokesman said.

There were a total of 64 students on the bus, all aged between 12 and 14 years.

Six government emergency ambulances were sent on the spot as fire brigade team also reached for the rescue operations.

The police said that the reason for the accident was being investigated.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 23:31 IST