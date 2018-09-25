Five killed in Jammu, hundreds stranded in Himachal due to rains, landslides

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering landslides that killed five of a family and cut off several roads, stranding hundreds of people in many places.

Two men, two women and a child were killed after a temporary shelter collapsed due to a landslide in Gandoh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, deputy commissioner Simrandeep Singh told ANI.

The administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the kin of the victims and Rs one lakh for the reconstruction of the damaged house. Doda has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past two days following which schools have been closed.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, which has been receiving snowfall, teams of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued 200 people stranded at Killing Sarai along the Manali-Leh highway and shifted them to a nearby camp.

Another team is on its way to Bharatpur where 70 people including foreign tourists are stranded.

According to reports, hundreds of tourists including foreigners are stranded in Lahaul-Spiti district. Three hundred people are stranded between Sarchu and Baralacha La, over 200 have taken shelter at Batal, Bakarthach and Chhatru on Gramphu-Kaza route and over 100 at Koksar.

A group of 45 people, including 35 IIT Roorkee students, who were earlier reported missing, have been traced to Sissu village. They have been provided shelter by local villagers.

However, there was no information on the whereabouts of nine researchers from Kolkata who have been stranded somewhere near the 5,480-metre Gangstang glacier. Lahaul-Spiti administration has been trying to establish contact with them.

In rural Chamba district, where 150 roads are closed due to landslides, over 800 students have been stranded in Holi area of remote Bharmour sub-division and are being taken care of by local people and the administration.

Bharmour ADM, Prithipal Singh said work on restoration of Chamba-Holi road was on in full swing and was expected to open by evening. Students will be sent back at home once the road opens, he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda undertook an aerial survey of Lahaul-Spiti district which is cut off from the rest of the state due to heavy snowfall.

Landslides cut off roads in Jammu

The circular road along the banks of Tawi river in Jammu city was closed for traffic Tuesday following a massive landslide, officials said. Public works department officials said the road was being restored after the landslide damaged a building early on Monday. There was no report of any casualty in the incident.

Traffic on Doda-Thathri road was also disrupted due to a landslide which struck during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. The road was cleared for light motor vehicles this afternoon after being closed for several hours, officials said, adding that the road clearance operation was still continuing to make it feasible for two-way traffic.

Several parts of Jammu region received heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday, causing flash floods in rivers in Kathua district bordering Punjab, besides triggering landslides.

(With inputs from agencies)

