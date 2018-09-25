800 students stranded in landslide-hit Himachal’s Chamba; safe in a school, say officials

Over 800 students and their teachers, who had gone to Himachal’s Chamba district to participate in a sports competition, are stranded in a remote Holi area of tribal Bharmour sub-division due to landslides.

Also stranded are around 300 people, including locals, Buddhist monks, foreign tourists and students in Lahaul and Spiti, the tribal district which has been cut-off from the rest of the state due to heavy snowfall.

On students stranded in Chamba, Prithi Pal Singh, additional district magistrate (ADM) Bharmour, said, “All the students are safe. They are lodged at Government School, Holi. The administration is making every effort to restore the road which has been blocked at three-four locations.”

He said that villagers and administrative officials are taking care of their food and other requirements.

According to the reports, 150 roads in Chamba district including many national highways have been blocked due to landslides.

Twenty-five people have died in flashfloods, landslides, roof-collapse and other incidents triggered by incessant rain in north India. Eight deaths have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, seven from J&K, six from Punjab, and four from Haryana.

A high alert has been sounded in the worst-hit Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy landslides hit vehicular movement on the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi town and on the Pathankot-Chamba highway.

Three people were washed away near Manali late on Sunday night when their vehicle fell into the swollen Beas river. Elsewhere, two people were washed away in the Parbati river in the Manikaran valley, while a girl died near Bajaura. Both incidents occurred in Kullu, one of the worst-affected districts by flashfloods.

In Kullu, the worst affected district, over 1000 people have been moved to safer places. District administration is taking help of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army to rescue stranded people.

In Kangra, where Pong Dam reservoir is full to capacity, the authorities have alerted the downstream areas as floodgates may be opened at any time.

“The water level at Pong Dam has crossed the danger mark and the floodgates of the dam may be opened at any time,” said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar.

He said alert has been issued to the resident of downstream areas including Mand, Shahpur Kandi and Mukerian.

