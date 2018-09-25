More than 120 people stranded in Lahaul-Spiti as heavy rainfall pounds Himachal

More than Over 120 people are stranded in Khoksar of Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, said Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus. “All of them are safe in local hotels and dhabas in Khoksar, they will be evacuated on Tuesday morning”, he said.

News agency ANI had reported that 35 students from IIT Roorkee, who were trekking to Hamta Pass, have gone missing in Lahaul Spiti.

“None has complained to me about the missing students in particular. They may be among those stranded in Khoksar. I have checked with the staff on duty and there is no one stranded towards Hamta,” said Yunus.

Heavy rain lashed several areas of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. A high alert has been sounded in the worst-hit Kullu district while heavy landslides hit vehicular movement on the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi town and on the Pathankot-Chamba highway.

Many roads including several national highways have been blocked due to landslides across the state. The tourist town of Manali has been cut off from district headquarters Kullu and rest of the state after the overflowing Beas river submerged roads on both sides after torrential rain during the last 24 hours.

