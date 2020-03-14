e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Five more arrested for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder in Delhi riots

Five more arrested for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder in Delhi riots

Sharma was allegedly stabbed multiple times and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he had gone missing after Delhi riots broke out.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IB staffer Ankit Sharma was murdered during Delhi riots in February
IB staffer Ankit Sharma was murdered during Delhi riots in February(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi riots probe made further headway on Saturday with the arrest of five more people in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots, said police officials.

Delhi police had arrested one person for Sharma’s murder on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoyaib and Anas.

Sharma was allegedly stabbed multiple times and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he had gone missing after Delhi riots broke out.

A man named Salman, also known as Nanhe, was arrested on Thursday for Sharma’s murder.

Sharma’s face and some other body parts had allegedly been burnt to conceal his identity. The IB staffer’s murder has been one of the most highlighted cases of Delhi riots that took 53 lives in the clashes within 36 hours, according to the Union home ministry.

Home minister Amit Shah told Parliament that a breakthrough in Sharma’s murder was made possible by video evidence shared by the residents of Delhi, one of which captured one of the accused assaulting Sharma with a knife.

“I am hopeful that the mystery behind Ankit Sharma’s murder would be unravelled by one of the video clips shot by people during the riots,” the home minister told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday evening.

Delhi Police had also arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain last week in connection with Sharma’s murder case. Police had also recovered locally made explosive materials from Hussain’s house. Hussain, however, denies any role in Sharma’s murder or fanning of riots.

tags
top news
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Saarc leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 expected on Sunday
Saarc leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 expected on Sunday
Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3, postponed due to coronavirus
Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3, postponed due to coronavirus
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news