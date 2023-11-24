close_game
close_game
News / India News / "Five people have been arrested": ADGP Arpit Shukla on Sultanpur Lodhi firing incident

"Five people have been arrested": ADGP Arpit Shukla on Sultanpur Lodhi firing incident

ANI |
Nov 24, 2023 05:21 AM IST

The exchange of fire was a result of ongoing tension between two groups of Nihangs over control of a Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi in Pubjab's Kapurthala district, police said.

Kapurthla (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Five accused have been arrested for killing a policeman in the Sultanpur Lodhi area in the district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

"Today (Thursday), an incident of unprovoked firing on a police party took place in Sultanpur Lodhi. A police personnel Jaspal Singh lost his life... CM Punjab has announced a compensation of 2 crore. A job would also be given to his children. We have registered a case under section 302 and five people have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla told ANI.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The exchange of fire was a result of ongoing tension between two groups of Nihangs over control of a Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi in Pubjab's Kapurthala district, police said.

On November 21, one group of the Nihangs, along with 15-20 other companions, forcibly entered the Gurudwara.

After entering the Gurudwara, the Baba Maan Singh-led group tied Nirvair Singh with a rope while Jagjit Singh was attacked by a weapon and his ammunition, mobile phone and money were taken from him after which the group occupied the Gurdwara and other places.

The Sultanpur Lodhi Police immediately took action into the matter and apprehended 10 individuals associated with Baba Maan Singh's group after which the firing incident occurred. (ANI)

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out