"Five people have been arrested": ADGP Arpit Shukla on Sultanpur Lodhi firing incident

Kapurthla (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Five accused have been arrested for killing a policeman in the Sultanpur Lodhi area in the district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

"Today (Thursday), an incident of unprovoked firing on a police party took place in Sultanpur Lodhi. A police personnel Jaspal Singh lost his life... CM Punjab has announced a compensation of ₹2 crore. A job would also be given to his children. We have registered a case under section 302 and five people have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla told ANI.

The exchange of fire was a result of ongoing tension between two groups of Nihangs over control of a Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi in Pubjab's Kapurthala district, police said.

On November 21, one group of the Nihangs, along with 15-20 other companions, forcibly entered the Gurudwara.

After entering the Gurudwara, the Baba Maan Singh-led group tied Nirvair Singh with a rope while Jagjit Singh was attacked by a weapon and his ammunition, mobile phone and money were taken from him after which the group occupied the Gurdwara and other places.

The Sultanpur Lodhi Police immediately took action into the matter and apprehended 10 individuals associated with Baba Maan Singh's group after which the firing incident occurred. (ANI)