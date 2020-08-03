Five police personnel suspended after custodial death in Madhya Pradesh

india

Jabalpur: Five police personnel, including an in-charge of a police station, was suspended on Monday after a murder accused allegedly died by suicide in the police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.

According to police, the accused Narayan Singh (21), a resident of Chawarpatha village of the district, had attempted suicide at Bamori police outpost on Saturday. He was referred to Jabalpur medical college, where he died the following day.

Suatala police station in-charge Ashok Dahiya, Barman police outpost in-charge OP Sharma, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) GS Rajput, constable Abhishek Pasi and woman constable Ruchi Shukla have been suspended on charges of dereliction of their duties, said Ajay Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Narsinghpur district.

The SP said, “A resident of Bandi Peethera village of the district, Parmal Ladiya (28), was killed allegedly by his brother-in-law Amar Singh, a resident of Chawarpatha village along with his wife Uma and son Narayan on July 29. On the complaint of the murder victim’s family, Amar, Uma, and Narayan were arrested by the police on Saturday. Amar has confessed to the crime.”

“Amar, Uma, and Narayan were in police custody at Bamori outpost, when Narayan tried to kill himself,” the SP said.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) on the suicide and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter of custodial death of the accused, the SP added.