Five-member SIT to probe Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case

A five-member special investigating team (SIT) will probe the extremely provocative hate speeches delivered at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in mid-December.

The SIT will be headed by an officer of the superintendent of police level and legal action will be taken against those found guilty, said the Garhwal deputy inspector general, Karan Singh Nagnyal, on Sunday.

On Saturday, officials said two more names -- Yati Narasimhanand, Sindhu Sagar -- were added to an FIR lodged in connection with the Haridwar event where speeches inciting violence against Muslims were allegedly delivered. The event was held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16.

Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (destruction, damage of a place of worship or an object held sacred) was also added to the FIR apart from Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language).

Haridwar circle officer Shekhar Suyal said the names of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple priest Yati Narasimhanand, who was the event organiser, and seer Sindhu Sagar were added to the FIR.

However, the official refused to explain why the new section had been added to the FIR saying it was part of the investigation which cannot be shared telephonically.

Besides, Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi, Sadhvi Annapurna, Dharamdas, Yati Narasimhanand and Sindhu Sagar have been booked in the case.

Yati Narasimhanand, the controversial priest of Dasna temple, had been out of the ambit of the probe so far.

Rizvi, who was earlier the president of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, had changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi after converting to Hinduism.

(With agency inputs)

