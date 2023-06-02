Home / India News / Flagging off function of Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express cancelled following Odisha train tragedy

Flagging off function of Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express cancelled following Odisha train tragedy

PTI |
Jun 02, 2023 10:47 PM IST

At least 50 people died and 179 people were injured as a three way accident in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The ceremony to flag off the inaugural Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station has been cancelled in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha, Konkan railway officials said on Friday.

Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday.(ANI)
Follow Odisha train accident LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video link on Saturday morning while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was to remain present at Madgaon station for the ceremony. But Vaishnaw was now heading for the accident site in Odisha and the ceremony was cancelled, officials said.

At least 50 people died and 179 people were injured as a three way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district.

