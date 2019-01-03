‘Fled open book exam’, says Rahul Gandhi in fresh attack on PM over Rafale

A day after holding a heated debate with the BJP on the Rafale fighter jet issue in Lok Sabha Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again took to Twitter to continue his attack.

Rahul Gandhi had after the heated debate, gone on to address a press conference where he dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 20-minute one-on-one debate on the purchase of the 36 Rafale fighter jets. Minutes later, he had taken to Twitter and posed three questions which he referred to as an “open book exam Rafale exam” for the prime minister.

Rahul Gandhi poses 5 questions to PM Narendra Modi on Rafale deal

Not letting go of the issue, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter once again on Thursday.

“So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students,” Rahul tweeted.

He wanted the students to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi the questions he had raised on Twitter since the PM would be in their proximity.

In the same tweet, he also wrote, “I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday.”

Rahul’s tweet on Thursday comes a day after he posed a bunch of questions on twitter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book #RafaleDeal Exam in Parliament,” Gandhi tweeted, and put out what he called, were “the exam questions in advance”.

“Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed? Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft. Q4. Why AA instead of HAL? Will he show up? Or send a proxy?” he said.

When someone pointed out that Rahul had missed out on listing Question no 3, the Congress wrote back that Question 3 was for the public to decide.

However, Rahul tweeted once again after this saying that he had held back the third question since the Lok Sabha Speaker Sushmita Mahajan had said, “no talking about the tape”.

“I had held back Q3 because Madam Speaker had said, “no talking about the Goa tape”! But the missing Q3 has become as controversial as Rafale:) So on popular demand:

“Q3. Modi Ji, please tell us why Parrikar Ji keeps a Rafale file in his bedroom & what’s in it?” he wrote.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 13:56 IST