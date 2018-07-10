Flood alert sounded to people along banks of Bhavani river in Tamil Nadu

A flood alert was on Tuesday sounded to people living on the banks of Bhavani river in the district and downstream areas to move to safer places following release of surplus water from the Piloor dam.

The dam received inflow of 10,000 cusecs due to copious rains in the catchment areas in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts and it may result in overflow,official sources said.

As a precautionary measure,6,000 cusecs was released into the river, a release from District Collector TN Hariharan said

In view of this, people living on the banks of the river and downstream areas have been asked to move to safer places, he said.

Official sources said the 50-foot-deep Siruvani dam, a major drinking water source to Coimbatore, is also nearly full.

Valaparai in the district bore the brunt of incessant rains in the last two days, resulting in the administration declaring a holiday for educational institutions, they said.