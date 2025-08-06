Flood fear in Patiala, Panchkula as Ghaggar rises after rain in Punjab, Haryana

Parts of Punjab and Haryana are facing the danger of floods as water level in the Ghaggar river neared the danger mark on Wednesday morning. Rain has hit Patiala and other regions over the past few days.(ANI)

The Patiala administration has made an appeal to residents of at least 20 villages on the banks of the Ghaggar in three subdivisions of the district to stay away from the river. As per the Punjab government, water is flowing at 9 feet in the Ghaggar river, which is just one below the danger mark of 10 feet.

In Haryana, the district administration of Panchkula, a town adjacent to the two states' common capital Chandigarh, also issued an advisory urging people to stay away from rivers, drains and waterlogged areas after heavy overnight rain.

Rain continued to lash many parts of Punjab and Haryana, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur received 71.5 mm of rain during the 24-hour period which ended at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the weather office said. Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Faridkot and Patiala also received rainfall during this period.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar settled at 24.5 degrees, a notch below normal. Mohali was at 23.8, two notches below normal, according to the meteorological department.

Chandigarh received 15.8 mm of rainfall and the minimum temperature in the UT was at 23.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala, Narnaul, Panchkula, Kaithal and Faridabad received rain, agencies reported.