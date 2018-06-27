Flood situation in Assam improves marginally; death toll rises to 31

Three more people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the death toll in the state to 31, even as the overall flood situation improved marginally on Wednesday.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 68,000 people were affected by the flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts, as against the 71,058 people on Tuesday.

Karimganj is the worst-affected district with nearly 44,000 people hit by the current wave of flood, followed by Hailakandi with around 10,000 affected people, the ASDMA report stated.

It said currently 144 villages are still inundated, while the number Tuesday was 165.

The Jia Bharali river is flowing above the danger mark at N T Road Crossing in Sonitpur district. Flood waters have damaged roads, embankments and other infrastructure in Biswanath and Karimganj districts.

The ASDMA said that three persons were killed in flood-related incident in as many districts since Tuesday.

One person each died at Sapekhati revenue circle in Charaideo, Sadar in Cachar and Patharkandi in Karimganj districts of the state, it said.

That authorities are running 53 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 16,408 people have taken shelter, the ASDMA said.