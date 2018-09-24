Floods due to rains, cloudbursts cut off Lahaul-Spiti; Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens

After remaining closed for a day, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Monday morning. The 294-km long arterial road is the only surface link between the Kashmir Valley and rest of the country.

The highway was closed on Sunday after landslides triggered by heavy downpour since Friday caused roadblocks at different locations in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

However, the men and material of Hindustan Construction Company, engaged in four lanning of Ramban-Banihal section cleared the debris by late Sunday evening.

Around midnight few vehicles were allowed to move towards the Kashmir valley and traffic started plying normally on the highway from morning.

Only one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar is being allowed on Monday. Around 1, 000-odd vehicles stranded since Sunday at different locations are also moving towards the Valley.

Meanwhile after two days of wet weather, people of Jammu woke up to bright sunshine, bringing a relief from incessant rains.

The temperature at 10 am in Jammu settled at 21. 3 degrees, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.7 degress.

Lahaul-Spiti cut off

Meanwhile, floods triggered by heavy rains and cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in several districts of Himachal Pradesh while snowfall cut off Lahaul and Spiti from the rest of the world.

Rains caused devastation in Kullu district. More rains in the areas triggered mudslides damaging scores of lateral roads in the region.

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked at Dwada and Aut on Monday as the river water reached the road level.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 11:07 IST