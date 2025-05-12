Flower Moon to bloom today: What is it, how to watch

Skywatchers can witness a beautiful celestial event on the night of Monday, May 12, as May’s full moon will make an appearance in the sky. May’s full moon is famously called the ‘Flower Moon’, signifying the different kinds of flowers that bloom in the month. The full moon of May was nicknamed as ‘Flower Moon’ due to a variety of wildflowers that bloom during this month in the northern hemisphere. (File/REUTERS)

Among native Americans, the phenomenon is also called a Budding Moon, Egg Laying Moon, and Planting Moon, according to Time and Date.

This year’s Flower Moon is also a micromoon

This year, the full moon of May will also appear as a micromoon. A micromoon, as the name suggests, appears smaller in size than usual and also a bit dimmer, according to a report by USA Today.

This lunar event occurs when the moon reaches the farthest point in its orbit from the Earth, also called apogee. According to NASA, the moon is about 251,000 miles (405,500 km) away from Earth when it touches apogee. However, the distance can vary.

“Because the Moon’s orbit wobbles and differs depending on where the Sun and Earth are in their orbits, the exact distance of these closest and furthest points varies,” says NASA.

According to the USA report, the micromoon will appear about 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than it usually would due to its position from earth.

How to see the Flower Moon

Since it will be a full moon which will peak on the night of May 12, the flower moon can be seen from any point with a clear view of the horizon. However, it will be seen more clearly in areas away from city lights and with a better view of the sky.

Why the nickname

The full moon of May was nicknamed as ‘Flower Moon’ in some cultures, particularly in Native American culture, due to a variety of wildflowers that bloom during this month in the northern hemisphere. According to Time and Date, some wildflowers that bloom during May in the northern hemisphere include several types of anemone, wild garlic, indigo, bluebells, lupine, sundrops, and violets.