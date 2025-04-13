Flyer from Bangkok arrested with gold worth 6.3 crore at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a passenger after recovering gold worth about ₹6.3 crore from him at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Saturday. While the man was arrested, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled gold came up during his questioning.(Representative image)

In a follow-up action, DRI officials also arrested a prospective buyer, who was part of the gold smuggling syndicate, from Mumbai, he said.

Based on specific information, officials from the apex anti-smuggling unit intercepted a passenger after he arrived at the city airport from Bangkok.

A search led to the recovery of 6.7 kg of smuggled gold bars worth ₹6.3 crore, concealed in the shoes he was wearing.

While the man was arrested, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled gold came up during his questioning. The intended buyer was then arrested, the official added.