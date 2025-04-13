Menu Explore
Flyer from Bangkok arrested with gold worth 6.3 crore at Mumbai airport

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 08:14 AM IST

A passenger was detained at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after 6.7 kg of gold worth ₹6.3 crore was found in his shoes.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a passenger after recovering gold worth about 6.3 crore from him at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Saturday.

While the man was arrested, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled gold came up during his questioning.(Representative image)

In a follow-up action, DRI officials also arrested a prospective buyer, who was part of the gold smuggling syndicate, from Mumbai, he said.

Based on specific information, officials from the apex anti-smuggling unit intercepted a passenger after he arrived at the city airport from Bangkok.

A search led to the recovery of 6.7 kg of smuggled gold bars worth 6.3 crore, concealed in the shoes he was wearing.

While the man was arrested, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled gold came up during his questioning. The intended buyer was then arrested, the official added.

Follow Us On