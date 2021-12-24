Home / India News / Flying to Delhi? Here are some fresh guidelines you need to know
Flying to Delhi? Here are some fresh guidelines you need to know

The civil aviation ministry has issued new rules for air travellers in the wake of a fresh surge in daily Covid-19 cases, including those due to the Omicron variant.
Representative image
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi

In view of the fresh surge in daily infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including those due to the Omicron variant, the ministry of civil aviation has issued fresh guidelines for air passengers travelling to the national capital.

“Attention Travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully,” the Jyotiraditya Scindia-headed ministry shared on Twitter, on Thursday.

Here are the rules air travellers, flying domestically or arriving from abroad, need to follow upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport:

Health screening: (1.) Random sample collection of flyers arriving from states witnessing a spurt in cases. Exit allowed after the sample is collected.

(2.) All passengers to undergo thermal screening post-arrival.

(3.) Those who have a connecting flight to catch should refer to guidelines of the respective arrival states.

Quarantine: (1.) Passengers testing positive will have to quarantine for 10 days at home or Covid Care Centre (CCC)/Community Health Centre (CHC)/hospital.

(2.) International arrivals can read detailed guidelines by clicking on the official Airports Authority of India (AAI) website. 

Passenger obligation: (1.) Visitors are required to download the Aarogya Setu app.

(2.) Travellers coming from abroad should visit the link mentioned above.

(3.) Destination airports/states are required to carry out thermal screening of flyers upon arrival.

 

 

