Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fog blankets Delhi, visibility dips to zero at Palam as mercury dips to 7.6°C

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 09:41 AM IST

Isolated parts of Delhi recorded “cold day” conditions for a third straight day on Wednesday as the lowest maximum temperature of 12.8°C was recorded at Palam

Dense to moderate fog blanketed Delhi on Thursday and plunged visibility to zero at Palam in the early hours even as the mercury dipped to 7.6°C and air quality data remained unavailable for a second day.

A marginal rise in minimum temperature was expected on Thursday. (ANI)
A marginal rise in minimum temperature was expected on Thursday. (ANI)

Isolated parts of Delhi recorded “cold day” conditions for a third straight day on Wednesday as the lowest maximum temperature of 12.8°C was recorded at Palam. A “cold day” is when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal and the minimum dips below 10°C.

A marginal rise in minimum temperature was expected on Thursday and hover around 17°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was a degree below normal and 0.2°C higher than Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense fog enveloped isolated places as visibility fell to zero at Palam from 6 am to 9am. No flight diversions were reported.

The Delhi airport said flights that are not CAT-3 compliant may be impacted while asking passengers to contact airlines and track flight timings.

IndiGo cited significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. “Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for travel,” it said on X.

Northern Railways said at least 43 trains were running late by over 30 minutes due to the fog.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On