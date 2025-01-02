Fog blankets Delhi, visibility dips to zero at Palam as mercury dips to 7.6°C

Dense to moderate fog blanketed Delhi on Thursday and plunged visibility to zero at Palam in the early hours even as the mercury dipped to 7.6°C and air quality data remained unavailable for a second day. A marginal rise in minimum temperature was expected on Thursday. (ANI)

Isolated parts of Delhi recorded “cold day” conditions for a third straight day on Wednesday as the lowest maximum temperature of 12.8°C was recorded at Palam. A “cold day” is when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal and the minimum dips below 10°C.

A marginal rise in minimum temperature was expected on Thursday and hover around 17°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was a degree below normal and 0.2°C higher than Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense fog enveloped isolated places as visibility fell to zero at Palam from 6 am to 9am. No flight diversions were reported.

The Delhi airport said flights that are not CAT-3 compliant may be impacted while asking passengers to contact airlines and track flight timings.

IndiGo cited significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. “Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for travel,” it said on X.

Northern Railways said at least 43 trains were running late by over 30 minutes due to the fog.