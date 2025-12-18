Fog blankets India as winter chill grows: Visuals from Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, UP

Large parts of north and central India woke up to dense fog and smog on Thursday morning, disrupting visibility, delaying trains, and prompting advisories from airports and civic authorities as winter conditions intensified. Dense fog and poor air quality disrupted visibility and delayed trains, prompting advisories from airports and authorities. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

In the national capital, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued an early morning passenger advisory, stating that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in force due to dense fog. In a post on X at around 4:30 am, airport authorities said flight operations were continuing normally but urged passengers to check with their respective airlines for real-time updates. Officials clarified that there were no major disruptions at the time, despite reduced visibility levels.

Beyond the airport, Delhi remained engulfed in a thick layer of toxic smog. Several areas recorded alarming air quality levels.

Foggy conditions were not limited to the capital. According to visuals shared by ANI, dense fog blanketed Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh as a cold wave tightened its grip on northern India, leading to delays in train services.

ANI also reported thick fog in Ayodhya, with visuals emerging from outside the Ayodhya Dham railway station showing severely reduced visibility.

A haze of smog was visible over Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex as well, with air quality in the area recorded in the ‘moderate’ range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 148.

In Haryana’s Karnal, visuals showed a dense fog layer during the early hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius, while the AQI in the area stood at 214 (‘poor’), as per CPCB data, ANI reported.

The widespread fog across north India signified the combined impact of winter chill and pollution.

