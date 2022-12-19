Fog increases chances of road accidents, follow traffic rules to stay safe: CM

LUCKNOW With the winter chill setting in and fog reducing visibility during early morning and late night hours, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to follow traffic rules to prevent loss of lives in road accidents.

He said, “Fog increases the chances of road accidents. Therefore, everyone should traffic rules.” The CM also directed officials to implement an action plan with inter-departmental coordination to prevent accidents and ensure road safety. Wide public awareness programs should be conducted and all standards of road safety should be followed, said CM Yogi.

Meanwhile, the CM also directed officials to distribute blankets to the poor and destitute during the winter season and make arrangements for lighting bonfires at public places. He instructed the urban development department and the revenue department to make all night shelters functional.

The CM laid emphasis on ensuring all necessary facilities in the night shelters. He said, “Special attention should be given to cleanliness and safety. No one should sleep on the roadside.”