Follow ‘kartavya path’, shape country’s future: Modi urges IAS officers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have a key role in ensuring that the target of a developed India is achieved in Amrit Kaal (period till India’s 100 years of Independence in 2047).

Addressing the IAS officers of the 2020 batch in the concluding session of the Assistant Secretary Programme, 2022 in New Delhi, the Prime Minister discussed the importance of innovation and how it has become a collective effort and part of work culture in the country.

“Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that the officers have got the opportunity to serve the country during the Amrit Kaal and help realise the Panch Pran (five vows),” said a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). “He said that officers have a key role in ensuring that the target of a developed India is achieved in Amrit Kaal.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of “out-of-box thinking” and adopting a “holistic approach” in their endeavours. “He cited the example of PM GatiShakti Master Plan for showcasing the significance of such a holistic approach,” it added.

This year, 175 IAS officers of 2020 batch were posted as assistant secretaries in 63 central ministries/departments from July 11 till October 7.

Assistant Secretary Training Programme is implemented by the department of personnel and training to provide exposure to the young IAS officers to government of India functioning on completion of their phase II training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

Stressing on the importance of innovation, the PM highlighted that several start-ups succeeded in India because ministries worked with a “whole of government approach”.

“Prime Minister mentioned how the focus of the governance has shifted outside Delhi, to all regions of the country. He gave examples of how important schemes are now being started from places outside Delhi,” said the statement.

PM Modi suggested the officers develop an understanding of the local culture of the area of work and strengthen their connection with local people at the ground level. “He asked them to focus on One District One Product and explore the opportunities of exporting products of their district,” it said. “He also asked the officers to prepare their action plan for the aspirational districts programme.”

Underscoring the importance of service to the nation, the Prime Minister reminded the officers that the mentality of ‘Rajpath’ has now changed to the sentiment of ‘Kartavya Path’.

On the occasion, eight presentations were given by the assistant secretaries to the Prime Minister. “The topics of these presentations included Poshan Tracker: tool for improved monitoring of Poshan Abhiyaan; Enabling multi-lingual voice-based digital access through Bhashini; Corporate data management; Matribhoomi Geoportal - Integrated National Geoportal of India for Governance; Tourism potential of Border Roads Organisation (BRO); Changing the face of post offices through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB); Development of coastal fisheries through artificial structures like reefs; and Compressed biogas - fuel for future,” it added.