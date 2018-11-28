Following ‘lungi dance’ controversy, Visva Bharati asks all to maintain decorum

The Visva Bharati University has asked all the departments not to hold any programme which could be against the ethics of the institution set up by Rabindranath Tagore.

The directive came in a notification following the “lungi dance” controversy over the Teachers’ Day celebration at the music department of the central university.

“It has come to the notice of the competent authority of the university that an incident took place at Sangeet Bhavan, Visva Bharati at the time of celebration of Teachers’ Day, on September 5, 2018,” the notification read.

“In order to avoid repetition of the said incident, it is directed to convey for information of all concerned that no Bhavana/Vibhaga, Department, Centre of the university shall conduct such programme which is against the ethics and dignity of the university,” the November 25 notification, which was available on Tuesday, said.

The notification urged everyone concerned to strictly comply with the directive “as the matter of dignity and glory of the University” is involved.

A video purportedly showing some teachers joining students in dance to the beats of Hindi film song ‘Lungi dance’ during a game of musical chair at the Sangeet Bhavan (music department) has gone viral on social media.

Following this, there was criticism in some quarters questioning how such a song was played in the university set up by Tagore.

A section of students and teachers counter-argued that it was not an official programme and there cannot be any curb on the private space of any individual, including teachers.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 11:07 IST