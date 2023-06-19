Bengaluru: Delivery executive dies after being dragged for 100m by drunk driver

In a tragic incident, a food delivery executive was killed after he was dragged for over 100 metres by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol in Bengaluru, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of five people, allegedly intoxicated, were on their way to drop off a friend. (Representative file image)

The incident took place near the RR Nagar Metro station when a car collided with a two-wheeler belonging to the delivery executive.

The driver, attempting to flee the scene, was pursued and apprehended by locals, who handed him over to the police on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:45am, when a group of five people, allegedly intoxicated, were on their way to drop off a friend.

During this time, the car crashed into the rear of the two-wheeler.

The car dragged the delivery boy for over 100 metres.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Kumar, originally from HD Kote in the Mysuru district.

The driver has been identified as Vinayak, a resident of Vijaynagar in Bengaluru.

According to officials, Vinayak and his four companions, including three women, had consumed alcohol earlier on Sunday night.

They were going to drop off a friend when the accident occurred.

The driver was arrested but the other occupants of the car including three women managed to escape.

As the locals apprehended Vinayak, the three women and one male occupant managed to escape the scene.

According to police, the accused works as a sales executive at an automobile showroom. A case has been registered in the Byatarayanapura traffic police station.

Despite the driver being under the influence of alcohol, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) namely Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (Drink and drive) and Section 279 of IPC (rash and negligent driving). This comes even as traffic police have registered cases under section 304 A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Joint commissioner of police (Traffic) MN Anuchet defended the decision.

“We have in the past used 304A (causing death by negligence) in such cases where people who were drunk and drunk were booked under this section for a stricter punishment, but in many cases, the courts have observed it doesn’t amount to the crime, so we have opted for current sections,” he said.

