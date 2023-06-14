Crocodile dragged out of water, beaten to death after it kills child in Bihar

A child, while fetching water on the banks of the River Ganges at Khalsa Ghat in Bihar’s Vaishali, was allegedly eaten alive by a crocodile on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Enraged by the incident, a group of men dragged the reptile out of the water and beat it to death. The crocodile was assaulted and killed by a mob that gathered after the boy died. (ANI)

A video purportedly showing the same has been circulating online, following which officials from the forest department launched a probe.

Ankit Kumar, a Class 5 student from Raghopur Diyara, had gone to the Ganga along with his family to conduct a ‘puja’ with Gangajal for a new motorcycle, NDTV reported. Kumar was attacked by the crocodile while the family was taking a bath in the river. Media reports suggested that the crocodile was trapped in the river due to low water levels.

While the 14-year-old could not be saved, a crowd that gathered near the spot proceeded to hit the animal with sticks and rods.

After receiving information about the incident that happened in Patna, a team from the forest department reached the spot. They said that the reason for the crocodile's death is being investigated and that action will be taken accordingly.

"We have received information that a crocodile has been killed. The reason is not yet known. Forest officials have reached the spot and an investigation is being done. Action will be taken against the violators for violating the Wildlife Protection Act," ANI quoted district forest officer Vaishali, Amita Raj in a statement.

Further investigation is underway in the case, she added.

